HMPV Virus Lockdown Memes and Jokes Flooded on Social Media After Cases of Human Metapneumovirus Reported in India

After India reported the first three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka and Gujarat, people in the country are predicting another lockdown like COVID-19 if the HMPV virus spreads. In Bengaluru, infection was reported in a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy, both of whom had no history of international travel. A 2-month-old infant was also found positive in Ahmedabad Hospital in Gujarat.

When a group of people are concerned about the disease. On the other hand, social media websites are flooded with memes and jokes. Netizens express their feelings with pictures of jokes, predicting holidays for schools, work from home (WFH) for employees as symptoms are similar to Coronavirus, which has claimed 7 million lives.

Bro it's been 2 days into 2025 and they're already talking about a hmpv virus spread already... pic.twitter.com/RYSPAJTR65 — ....... (@TylerCliff2) January 3, 2025

An X (formerly Twitter) user in a post on X said, "Bro it's been 2 days into 2025 and they're already talking about a hmpv virus spread already."

#HMPV Virus Case India Mai Milne ke Baad School Jaane Waale Baccho Mai Khushi Ki Lehar#Lockdown#OnlineClassespic.twitter.com/Y1JPqsiiwu — Mr_Platonicc (@Mr_Platonicc) January 6, 2025

Another X user shared a video where children can be seen dancing on Indian band tune. The user in caption said, "#HMPV Virus Case India Mai Milne ke Baad School Jaane Waale Baccho Mai Khushi Ki Lehar."

Please buy a plate and spoon, it will be useful later.#lockdown#HMPVpic.twitter.com/9JQrbHOntd — Mr Sinha Commentary (@Mr_Chhinra) January 6, 2025

A complied of old videos shared by social media users where Bollywood stars and celebrities were seen clapping and banging plates after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced during COVID-19 lockdown.

India reports the first case of #HMPV Virus in Bengaluru...



Every Indian RN :#hmpvviruspic.twitter.com/gdl8is96v9 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 6, 2025

As soon as virus arrive class 10th or 12 students #HMPV#hmppic.twitter.com/uSq6JXhCKX — Delar mehndi (@Pavanve84840455) January 6, 2025

#HMPV#lockdown



India reports the first case of HMPV virus🦠



China after every few years: pic.twitter.com/7WqtmmBkQj — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) January 6, 2025

The governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi have issued guidelines to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to HMPV. The first Human Metapneumovirus was discovered in 2001 which has caused flu-like symptoms that create respiratory problems in children.

According to experts, the virus can affect people of all ages. However, children below 5 years and older citizens are more vulnerable to this disease. Kerala State IMA Research Cell Chairman Dr Rajeev Jayadevan said the HMPV virus is not a life-taking disease and does not cause severe pneumonia or deaths COVID-19. "However, in some cases, it can cause bronchiolitis and worsen asthma. There is no recommended vaccine or antiviral treatment for HMPV at this time. Supportive care is all that is needed," he added.