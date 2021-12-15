IndiGo employee fell asleep in cargo compartment, and awake in Abu Dhabi

There are many unique incidents happens in the globe, people with different minds and personalities do's something really rare, which we could not even imagine. Everyday something funny and rare news comes to us which goes so viral on social media.



And today also we have something really different incident that has happened in the flight. A loader of IndiGo fell asleep in the cargo compartment of flight, which was flying from Mumbai to UAE's capital city but the employee found safe, said the officials of aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday.



After loading the laugage in the cargo compartment of aircraft he fell asleep there only, behind the bags of passengers on Sunday's flight. The door of cargo compartment was close and the employee woke up after the aircraft took of from Mumbai.

After the aircraft landed in UAE the employee found at the Cargo comprament, fortunately he was safe and normal, medical examination was also done for him, the officials said.



Later he was sent to back to Mumbai in the same flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

IndiGo spokesperson told PTI that, "We are aware of the incident and the requisite authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation."