Madhya Pradesh: Overloaded Autorickshaw in Chhatarpur Stopped by Police, Driver Fined for Passenger Safety Violation (Watch Video)

A shocking video of a rickshaw driver overloading his vehicle has gone viral on social media. The video, recorded by the Chhatarpur police in Madhya Pradesh, shows a police officer stopping the auto-rickshaw and instructing the driver to step out.

The officer reprimanded the driver and took him to the back of the vehicle, where women and children were precariously “stuffed” in the open-back section, putting them at risk of falling. Ensuring the passengers’ safety, the officer instructed the driver to seat the women and children properly inside the vehicle, rather than in the dangerous open-back section. Additionally, he imposed a fine of Rs. 500 on the driver for overloading.

The women seated at the back also received a scolding for risking their children's safety. They were asked to step out and were then safely seated inside the auto.