Marathi-Hindi Language Row: Viral Video Shows Man in Range Rover Refusing to Speak Marathi, Later Apologises

A video is going viral on social media sites in which a man sitting in a driver's seat angrily refused to speak in Maharashtra's regional language, Marathi. In a viral clip, he can be heard saying, "I am a Gujarati, I will not speak in the Marathi language." However, it is not confirmed when and where the incident took place. LokmatTimes.com has not verified the said viral video.

The man who was sitting in a Range Rover was yelling at another one who asked him to speak in the regional language of Maharashtra. "Marathi bol", another man who is not visible in a video argued with the man in the car to speak in Marathi. In reply to him, he said, "Main Gujarati hoon, nahi bolunga, kya kar lega tu?" "India mein Hindi hi chalega" (Only Hindi will work in India).

This Gujarati guy was speaking Hindi, not Marathi so these goons forced him to apologize.



If a Gujarati isn't imposing his language & humbly speaking Hindi, why are they forcing Marathi ? pic.twitter.com/VCP2gQOYl7 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) December 7, 2025

Meanwhile, no reports indicate any police action in the incident or a complaint by either party in the viral video. While this is not a one-scene Hindi-Marathi language row, these types of incidents have taken place in the past in several Maharashtra districts and cities.

Also Read | 'You Are Just Exploited': India vs Singapore Work Culture Revealed by Employee, Sparks Online Debate.

The city has witnessed multiple instances of political party workers, often from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT), physically assaulting non-speaking Marathi people.