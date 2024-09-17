Patna BJP Workers Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday by Portraying Him as Lord Vishwakarma at Veda School; Video Goes Viral

Vishwakarma Jayanti, the festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishwakarma, is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This festival holds great significance in Hinduism, as Lord Vishwakarma is revered as the god of artisans and craftsmen. On this special occasion on Tuesday, September 17, which coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, BJP workers in Patna, Bihar, created a portrait of PM Modi in the form of Lord Vishwakarma and performed a ritual by offering Aarti to the portrait.

The BJP workers stated, "PM Modi is the Vishwakarma of modern India and has made the country famous all over the world." The rituals were held at a Veda school in Patna. A video of the event has gone viral on social media, showing BJP workers offering prayers to a portrait of PM Modi depicted as Lord Vishwakarma.

Earlier on Monday, a 13-year-old school student in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, set a world record by painting a portrait of Prime Minister Modi for 12 hours non-stop, using 800 kg of millets. Presley Shekinah unveiled the World's Largest Millet Painting as a tribute to the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti. "Salute to all the skilled and hardworking colleagues involved in construction and manufacturing, your contribution will be immense to achieve the vision of a developed and self-reliant India." said PM Modi.

While the influence of "Modi Magic" in the country's politics remains a topic of political debate, the Prime Minister's popularity continues to thrive among the people of India. A notable example of this is seen in the remote village of Singrol Anandpur, in Katihar district near the Bengal border, where unique tributes have been paid to mark PM Modi's birthday, reflecting the continued "Modi craze."