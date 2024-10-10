Ratan Tata Funeral: Former Tata Group Chairman’s Pet Dog 'Goa' Bids Emotional Goodbye to His Master (Watch Video)

A heartwarming scene unfolded at the funeral of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata as his loyal canine companion, 'Goa,' bid a final farewell to his beloved master. As people gathered at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their respects to Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86, his dog 'Goa' was seen among them, his eyes filled with a sense of loss.

The stray dog, whom Tata had rescued during a trip to Goa, was a constant presence in Tata's life, even accompanying him to work at the Bombay House headquarters of the Tata Group.

He had once shared on Instagram, "A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion." His deep affection for animals was evident throughout his life, with two other dogs, Tito and Tango, also a part of his family.

Tata supported various animal organizations and played a key role in establishing the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai (SAHM), which offers top-tier medical care to stray animals and pets.

His connection with his pets was strong and unwavering. In 2018, he chose to cancel his plans to accept a prestigious lifetime achievement award because one of his dogs became seriously ill just before the event. He had also rescued several strays and ensured they were well-cared for.