Russia Ukraine War Memes: Twitteratis find peace amid Russia-Ukraine war situation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 12:38 PM2022-02-24T12:38:40+5:302022-02-24T12:38:43+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "special military operations" in Ukraine. There were reports of explosions in Ukrainian capital Kiev ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "special military operations" in Ukraine. There were reports of explosions in Ukrainian capital Kiev where Thursday dawn was breaking and of Russian troops entering the country. According to reports, there have been two explosions in Kramatosk. Russian troops are entering Ukraine via Crimea.
Tensions between the two countries have been high since November. Now the war on the Russia-Ukraine border has begun. But on the other hand, netizens are seen making memes on all these things. Some users have shared memes on social media and expressed their views in an funny manner.
A user has shared a meme on Twitter. The meme shows that there are many things in the world that cause headaches, but the biggest headaches are people living in Russia's neighborhood. This tweet has received many likes and comments.
Nobody:— Pradeep Bajpai (@Pradeep_NF) February 15, 2022
Ukraine to Russia#Ukraine#MEMESpic.twitter.com/aKA9SJSEFC
pic.twitter.com/bBtsdr7wmX— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) December 7, 2021
#WWIII— Y4SH (@moltentungsten) February 24, 2022
2022 is gonna World war 3 is
Be my year trending on 2nd
Month of 2022 pic.twitter.com/FPXHGwvYSx
Me laughing at all the World War 3 memes Vs.— TheSupremeKing P. (@Paul_IS_Supreme) February 24, 2022
me when I realize Russia has actually invaded Ukraine. #WWIIIpic.twitter.com/2OURTPkYWJ
i really don’t wanna live through another historical event #WWIIIpic.twitter.com/WuMloM5x0V— ً (@pIanetdrew) February 24, 2022
Osama Bin Laden dropping out the gulag to come fight in World War 3 #WWIIIpic.twitter.com/sY7ujTzl4S— Bawer ✪ (@kurdishdelightt) February 24, 2022
Open in app
Can yall do WWIII after Euphoria finale?👀 #WWIIIpic.twitter.com/ZIIxSjpOy2— Thas gey (@sendnoodlees) February 24, 2022