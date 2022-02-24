Russia Ukraine War Memes: Twitteratis find peace amid Russia-Ukraine war situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "special military operations" in Ukraine. There were reports of explosions in Ukrainian capital Kiev where Thursday dawn was breaking and of Russian troops entering the country. According to reports, there have been two explosions in Kramatosk. Russian troops are entering Ukraine via Crimea.

Tensions between the two countries have been high since November. Now the war on the Russia-Ukraine border has begun. But on the other hand, netizens are seen making memes on all these things. Some users have shared memes on social media and expressed their views in an funny manner.

A user has shared a meme on Twitter. The meme shows that there are many things in the world that cause headaches, but the biggest headaches are people living in Russia's neighborhood. This tweet has received many likes and comments.

