Russia Ukraine War: 'Mom, Dad, I love you"; emotional video of Ukrainian soldier goes viral

Russia invades Ukraine It has so far killed 137 people in Ukraine. People are running for their lives. The video of a Ukrainian soldier going to war has gone viral. Russia has been conducting large-scale military operations in Ukraine since Thursday morning, with large numbers of troops deployed on all three sides.

In this viral video of a Ukrainian soldier, the soldier is seen giving a message to his parents. He says, "Mom, Dad, I love you so much," the soldier's name did not appear in the video. This soldier is talking about the war situation in Ukraine.



A video of a Ukrainian soldier after the shelling appeared on social networks

Mom, Dad, I love you."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians, including 10 military officers, had been killed and 316 wounded so far in the Russian attack. The dead included all border guards on the Russian-held land island of Odessa. Russian forces have also seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.