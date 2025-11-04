Uttar Pradesh: Police Arrest Man for Spitting on Rotis at Wedding in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr Police have taken strict action against a man who was caught on camera allegedly spitting on rotis while preparing them at a wedding ceremony in the Pahasu area. The objectionable video, which went viral across social media platforms, triggered widespread outrage and concerns over food safety and public health. The accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola area in Bulandshahr. Upon receiving information and taking immediate cognisance of the viral clip, police at Pahasu Police Station swiftly registered a case against him on November 2. The man was arrested and subsequently sent to jail. Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr. Tejveer Singh emphasized that the department acted promptly to ensure strict enforcement of the law. He stated that such behaviour—especially in public gatherings and community events—would not be tolerated and anyone involved in tampering with food in this manner would face severe legal consequences. The police official urged the public to report such acts immediately so authorities can intervene in time.

कह दो कि ये झूठ है... कह दो कि ये मानसिक रूप से बीमार है, कह दो कि ये अशिक्षित है, इसलिए ऐसी हड़कत कर रहा है. आखिर उलेमा बाहर आकर ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ फतवा क्यों नहीं देते. वीडियो बुलंदशहर का बताया जा रहा है.



दलित समाज की बेटी की शादी समारोह में रोटी पर थूकते हुए दानिश का वीडियो… pic.twitter.com/vjdIhuO9NU — Guddu Khetan (@guddu_khetan) November 4, 2025

थाना पहासू क्षेत्रान्तर्गत शादी समारोह में एक युवक द्वारा थूक कर रोटी बनाते हुए वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है तथा युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजे जाने के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण डॉ0 तेजवीर सिंह की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/HL5ybO2NYx — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) November 4, 2025

This disturbing incident is part of a recurring pattern reported in various cities of Uttar Pradesh in recent times. Earlier in February 2025, a similar episode emerged from Meerut, where a man was detained after a video surfaced showing him spitting on rotis while cooking at a wedding. Legal action had been initiated there as well, with police registering a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Jani Police Station. Additionally, Ghaziabad witnessed two separate complaints of the same nature. In one case, a 28-year-old man was arrested for spitting on roti dough while cooking during a religious event. In another case, a worker at Karim Hotel in Vijay Vihar Colony was caught spitting on rotis while preparing food for customers. Another comparable incident was also reported from Bulandshahr in December 2024, where a vegetable vendor was taken into custody for similar behaviour.

Police have reiterated that such actions not only pose a serious health risk but also violate the trust of the public, especially when food is being served at community events. Authorities continue to keep a strict watch and warn that anyone caught engaging in such acts will face immediate arrest and prosecution.