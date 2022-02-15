Video of man exercising by hanging from 12th floor balcony goes viral

A shocking video of a man doing exercise by hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor has gone viral on social media. This video has come after a woman from Faridabad dangled her son from a building balcony shocked the netizens.

The video of the man can be seen in the video doing exercise by hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor. According to Amar Ujala, the incident occurred at E-Block of Grandeura Society, Sector-82, Greater Faridabad.

The video shows the man holding on to the railing of the 12th-floor balcony of the society, and exercising. It seems that a person residing in the opposite building has captured the shocking video.