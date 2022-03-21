VIDEO: Youtuber books entire metro to party with friends

One boy booked an entire metro train and had fun on metro train with six of his friends. Also, all of them together played many games in the train. Meanwhile, his video from the metro train has been uploaded on YouTube. This video has been uploaded to a channel called 'Crazy XYZ'.

In this video, a boy named Amit says that he booked the entire train of Jaipur Metro. Earlier in the video he was seen cleaning the train before traveling to the interior cleaning shed. It also showed the interior of the metro cabin, with many different buttons. The train arrived at the empty platform at 10 p.m. Amit boarded the train with his friends. After this their journey began.

In the video, Amit walks around the entire train and shows an empty train. After the train starts, the first station is at Mansarovar. Amit sits down with friends and they all start playing a game. In the middle of this journey, the train stops at a place where everyone gets down for toilet. They are also given food in a closed box while boarding the train and they are seen sitting in the train and eating.

The video has gone viral and many people have commented on this video.

