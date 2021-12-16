Viral! Ever tried black idli? Netizens react after seeing black idli

A new trend of bizarre food combinations has been seen on social media lately. Some of these fusion foods are really good, but some are very weird. A weird food combination has now become talk of the town. We have usually see idli white and we have been eating it for many years. But have you seen or eaten Black Idli? Idli is one of the most popular South Indian dishes. People also enjoy idli in lunch, dinner and breakfast. Idli is considered a healthy food. But Idli's fans saw Idli being made differently which has angered them. The name of this unique idli is Black Detox Idli.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows a street food vendor pouring black mixture on a plate of Idli maker.

The video was posted on Instagram by food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha. The video, along with the shocking emoji, is captioned, 'Have you ever eaten Idli?' People are reacting strangely after watching this video. One user wrote, 'No ... no ... wait'.