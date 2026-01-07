Who Is Seema Anand? Shubhankar Mishra’s Podcast Videos With Expert Discussing Intimacy and Kama Sutra Go Viral

Shubhankar Mishra, one of India’s well-known podcasters, invited Seema Anand to his podcast. Remarks made by Anand during the conversation have led to widespread discussion, with short clips from the podcast going viral on social media.

In this podcast video, Shubhankar Mishra questions Seema Anand about sex education, including Kama Sutra, sexual intimacy, sexual pleasure, techniques and the teaching of intimacy. On the podcast, Anand gave several evidence from Indian history into a topic which rarely and openly discussed in Indian societies.

Anand explained about female pleasure and its importance of understanding. She also explained intimacy beyond a procreative act. Se also gave details on how to perform a "best kiss."

During the podcast, the duo discuss on societal restrictions and norms over pre-marital sex, the psychology behind age-gap relationships, such as younger men being attracted to older women and the concept of having numerous partners outside the marriage.

Who Is Seema Anand?

Seema Anand recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, where she discussed various aspects of sexuality. During the conversation, she claimed that last year, at the age of 63, she was approached by a 15-year-old boy. The statement quickly drew criticism online.

Seema Anand completed her schooling at Mansuri School in Delhi. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and later completed her PhD from an institute in Kolkata. She subsequently specialised in women’s narratives and pursued narrative practice in London, UK.

Anand is a writer, mythologist, storyteller, sexual health educator and digital content creator. Through her work, she aims to challenge long-standing myths around sexuality. She often describes herself as an older person navigating a younger generation’s world, with the primary goal of encouraging dialogue between generations on topics related to sexual health and awareness.

Shot videos from the podcast has been shared widely on social sites and divided netizens with different opinion. However, some praised the podcast episode for providing information and guidance which is lacking in public discourse.