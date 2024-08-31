10 new Ayush institutes to be opened in next 5 years: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 31 The government on Saturday said that 10 new Ayush institutes will be opened in the next five years to expand the traditional medical system, allowing every citizen in the country to benefit from it.

The announcement came as Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) and Health Minister, Prataprao Jadhav, visited the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), where he reviewed the facilities and the treatments being provided to the patients.

The minister emphasised that the government is committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to bring Ayurveda to every household.

“Ayurveda and our traditional medical system suffered significant damage during the colonial period and foreign invasions but today, there has been a global shift in perception towards Yoga and Ayurveda, and their acceptance is rapidly increasing,” said Jadhav.

Professor Tanuja Nesari, AIIA Director, said Minister Jadhav has played a significant role in promoting Ayurveda, and “his guidance and support will continue to help in taking Ayurveda to the masses and establishing it on the global stage.”

Minister Jadhav also announced an international conference, titled ‘AAROHA-2024,’ scheduled to be held from October 17-19.

According to the government, about 12,121 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs), renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Ayush), under Ayushman Bharat are functional in the country.

With 2,019 functional Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Rajasthan leads in the states, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,034), Madhya Pradesh (800), Himachal Pradesh (740) and Kerala (700).

The Ministry of Ayush also plans to roll out the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) entry-level certification to 1,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandir by next month. Of this, 750 have been certified so far.

Further, 541 Ayurveda, 58 Unani, 17 Siddha, and 277 Homeopathy colleges or educational institutes have been established in the academic year 2023-24 in the country -- a significant rise since 2014.

