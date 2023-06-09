9 in 10 B2B marketing leaders in India to boost use of generative AI: Report

New Delhi, June 9 About 9 in 10 B2B (Business-to-Business) marketing leaders in India plan to increase the use of generative AI as optimism returns to the sector, a new report has said.

According to LinkedIn, over 8 in 10 B2B marketing leaders in India anticipate growth in their marketing budgets over the next year, plus, a majority (87 per cent) have expressed their plans to increase the use of generative AI to improve efficiency (61 per cent) and create engaging content (57 per cent).

"B2B marketers have expertly navigated economic uncertainty by acquiring greater financial acumen and sharpening their skills to help their CFOs and business leaders recognise the importance of brand building in staying top of mind in a complex macroeconomic environment," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

Moreover, the report said that 51 per cent of India's B2B marketing leaders plan to champion bolder creativity in their campaigns to improve mental availability this year.

About 79 per cent of B2B marketing leaders are confident they have the right creative skills on their team to support brand-building efforts.

Creative strategy, innovative thinking, problem-solving, as well as marketing technology and data analytics top the list of the most important skills B2B marketers in India need today.

