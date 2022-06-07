Apple MacBook Air 2022 launched with M2 chip, revamped design

Apple launched the 2022 edition of MacBook Air with new software updates and M2 chip in the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 on Tuesday.

According to TechCruch, the new edition of MacBook Air is equipped with iOS 16 and watchOS 9. It is powered by 8-Core CPU, upto 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and upto 512GB SSD storage.

2022 edition of MacBook Air comes with a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. The new Air is available in four colour variants including silver, starlight gold, midnight blue and space grey.

It features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger image sensor and Dolby Atmos four-speaker sound system. With a fanless design, the device promises a silent operation.

Laced with ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decode, the new MacBook Air is designed to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before, as reported by TechCruch

The base model of Apple MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900.

( With inputs from ANI )

