Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.3.1

San Francisco, April 1 Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October.

The macOS 12.3.1 includes fixes for USB-C or Thunderbolt displays not turning on when connected to a 2018 Mac mini as a second display, reports Apple Insider.

Apple also fixed an issue where Bluetooth devices like game controllers would disconnect from a Mac when Beats headphones were connected.

The macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update can be downloaded to compatible Macs via the Software Update section of System Preferences.

One can update a Mac by going to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app.

Recently, multiple reports across the Apple Developer Forums, and also Reddit, with users recounting differing degrees of problems.

macOS 12.3 is causing problems with external displays. Some people are getting No Signal alerts on their monitors when trying to connect them to their Macs through USB-C.

