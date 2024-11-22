Ayush Ministry’s Prakriti campaign to drive better health outcomes: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Nov 22 The recently launched ‘Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan’ is making significant strides in the country’s healthcare, and is poised to drive better health outcomes, said Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday.

‘Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan’, led by the Ministry of Ayush and managed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), focuses on identifying an individual’s unique mind-body constitution, or Prakriti, based on Ayurvedic principles of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha doshas.

Understanding one's ‘Prakriti’ can help people to adapt their lifestyles, diets, and exercise routines for better health and disease prevention.

The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, coinciding with the 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations.

“The campaign, a nationwide health awareness initiative, is spearheaded by more than 4,70,000 dedicated volunteers which will bring transformative health outcomes along with holistic well-being for India,” said the Minister.

He noted that with this campaign, Ayurveda will be closer to every household to help people adopt personalised and preventive health practices.

“Understanding one’s Prakriti is a gateway to personalised and preventive healthcare. NCISM, under the Ministry of Ayush, is playing a pivotal role in driving this campaign to every household, ensuring its success through dedicated efforts and innovative strategies,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The campaign also aims to set several Guinness World Records, including the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates; the most pledges for a health campaign; and the largest video album sharing health campaign messages.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to integrating traditional wisdom with modern health practices, making Ayurveda a cornerstone of preventive healthcare. Citizens are encouraged to participate actively and embrace Ayurveda as a way of life for improved well-being.

