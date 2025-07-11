Centre to build modern and efficient testing framework to support economic growth: Minister

New Delhi, July 11 Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday emphasised on the commitment of the government to build a modern and efficient testing framework that supports economic growth, compliance, and ease of doing business.

He inaugurated the ‘Trade Facilitation Conference 2025’ here, which is organised by Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in the presence of Vivek Ranjan, Member (Tax policy and Legal), CBIC, and Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs), CBIC.

In his address, Ranjan highlighted the important role played by CRCL in the process of revenue collection. Bhujabal summarised the key trade facilitation initiatives taken by CRCL and the proposed future measures to strengthen the sampling and testing eco-system.

More than 400 delegates and participants attended the conference that brought together senior dignitaries from the Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and its allied field formations, Officials of Partner Government Agencies (PGAs), various trade bodies and their representatives, delegates of reputed Institutions.

The conference included insightful presentation by V. Suresh, Director (Revenue Laboratories) on the overview of CRCL Laboratories and the initiatives taken for facilitating trade followed by presentations by PGAs — FSSAI, CDSCO, the Textile Committee, Animal and Plant Quarantine authorities — highlighting compliance requirements and initiatives in trade facilitation and quality assurance.

The interactive sessions held during the conference provided opportunity to discuss various regulatory and procedural requirements with trade, industry participants, CRCL officers, regulatory bodies, and field formations.

The technical discussion allowed all the stake holders to understand and address issues to a large extent, seek clarifications and propose improvements fostering a climate of trust, responsiveness, and collaboration.

Key outcomes of the conference were commitment to reduced testing time, modernisation and upgradation of testing infrastructure, integrated laboratory facility training and capacity building, expansion and modernization of laboratory network, research and development (R&D) initiatives, focus on human resource strengthening, formation of a core stakeholders’ group.

The inaugural session included the release of the documentary “Science at the Border: The Story of Indian Customs Laboratories”, showcasing the historical evolution and pivotal contributions of CRCL and its regional laboratories.

