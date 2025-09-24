Core VLSI skills drive 48 pc of job openings in India’s semiconductor design GCCs: Report

Bengaluru, Sep 24 Core VLSI skills are driving nearly half of all job openings in India’s semiconductor design Global Capability Centres (GCCs), a new report said on Wednesday.

The data compiled by Careernet shows that companies are shifting away from mass hiring and are instead focusing on specialised, high-value talent.

The analysis revealed that open positions across the top 50 semiconductor design GCCs dropped by 22 per cent, from an average of 3,684 in Q1 FY25 to 2,874 in Q1 FY26.

Despite this decline, more than 2,800 new roles were created in the first quarter of FY26, underscoring the growing importance of specialised skills in the industry.

Hiring demand is being led by core VLSI skills, which account for 48 per cent of openings, followed by system and application software roles at 35 per cent, and business operations or IT support at 17 per cent.

Within these categories, digital design, verification, and system software roles have emerged as the top focus areas.

There is also steady demand for physical design, analogue, embedded systems, and firmware expertise.

The report titled ‘India's Semiconductor Design GCC Talent Ecosystem’ also highlighted the expansion of the ecosystem itself, with the number of semiconductor design GCCs in India rising to 79 in 2025, up from 70 last year.

This represents a growth of nearly 13 per cent in just one year, as per the report.

While larger organisations are scaling back on hiring, smaller firms continue to add jobs in short bursts.

However, the overall shift is clear: companies are prioritising critical roles that directly contribute to innovation and product development.

Neelabh Shukla, Chief Business Officer at Careernet, said India is emerging as a vital player in the global semiconductor market.

“The semiconductor industry is at the heart of global growth, yet the supply chain remains fragile due to its concentration in limited geographies. India is stepping up to fill this gap, not just as a manufacturing hub but as a centre for innovation and design,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor