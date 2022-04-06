Dynabook launches stylish 14-inch Portege X40-K laptop

Dynabook has announced the Portégé X40-K laptop. The Portégé X40-K runs on 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series processors and has a refreshed look with diamond-cut edges. Pricing for the Portégé X40-K starts at $1,350. It has diamond-cut edges and comes in a mystic blue color. The body of the laptop is 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thick but is tested to MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

The Portégé X40-K has some nice touches that should help business professionals and people on the go, such as Sleep & Charge support which lets you charge a separate device through the USB port of the laptop. Dynabook's new laptop is a Secured-core PC. It also has a proprietary BIOS for extra security and a range of other security features, such as an optional Smart Card reader. The 14-inch laptop is also equipped with a 53Wh battery, and we're sure to put its battery life through its paces once we get our hands on it. The X40-K comes with one HDMI port, 2 USB Type-A ports, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card slot.

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Display

14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS

14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch

Processor

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P vPro

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P vPro

Graphics

Intel Iris Xe

Intel UHD

Memory

DDR4 up to 64 GB

Storage

Up to 1TB SSD

Front Camera

Infrared IR camera with Windows Hello

Security

Windows Hello IR camera



Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0

Fingerprint reader

Optional Smart Card reader

Security Lock slot

Microsoft Secured-core PC

Connectivity



Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Ports

HDMI

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one supporting USB Sleep & Charge)

2x USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4

RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port

Headset jack (Microphone / Headphone combo port)

microSD card slot

Audio

Stereo speakers, DTS audio processing

Battery

53 Wh

Dimensions

323.6 x 220.6 x 17.9 mm (12.7 x 8.7 x 0.7 in)



Weight

Starting 1.45 kg (3.2 lb)

Colors

Mystic Blue