Dynabook launches stylish 14-inch Portege X40-K laptop
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 6, 2022 11:24 AM2022-04-06T11:24:38+5:302022-04-06T11:24:45+5:30
Dynabook has announced the Portégé X40-K laptop. The Portégé X40-K runs on 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series processors and has a refreshed look with diamond-cut edges. Pricing for the Portégé X40-K starts at $1,350. It has diamond-cut edges and comes in a mystic blue color. The body of the laptop is 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thick but is tested to MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.
The Portégé X40-K has some nice touches that should help business professionals and people on the go, such as Sleep & Charge support which lets you charge a separate device through the USB port of the laptop. Dynabook's new laptop is a Secured-core PC. It also has a proprietary BIOS for extra security and a range of other security features, such as an optional Smart Card reader. The 14-inch laptop is also equipped with a 53Wh battery, and we're sure to put its battery life through its paces once we get our hands on it. The X40-K comes with one HDMI port, 2 USB Type-A ports, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card slot.
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
Display
14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch
Processor
12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P
12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P
12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P vPro
12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P vPro
12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P vPro
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe
Intel UHD
Memory
DDR4 up to 64 GB
Storage
Up to 1TB SSD
Front Camera
Infrared IR camera with Windows Hello
Security
Windows Hello IR camera
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
Fingerprint reader
Optional Smart Card reader
Security Lock slot
Microsoft Secured-core PC
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports
HDMI
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one supporting USB Sleep & Charge)
2x USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4
RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port
Headset jack (Microphone / Headphone combo port)
microSD card slot
Audio
Stereo speakers, DTS audio processing
Battery
53 Wh
Dimensions
323.6 x 220.6 x 17.9 mm (12.7 x 8.7 x 0.7 in)
Weight
Starting 1.45 kg (3.2 lb)
Colors
Mystic Blue