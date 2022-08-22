Electrolux launches new range of air purifiers in India

New Delhi, Aug 22 With an aim to expand its air-purifier segment, home appliance brand Electrolux on Monday launched a new range of air purifiers in India that features in-built WiFi connectivity and some uniqie features.

The new range of purifiers comes in three series variants Korbu, Aspen and Himalaya starting at Rs 20,990, Rs 47,990 and Rs 65,990, respectively.

"Electrolux has entered the India market with an aim to shape living for the better, with products that are designed to respond to the environment and deliver an elevated level of cleanliness and comfort. We have launched 5 models of purifiers under 3 ranges which assure clean and safe air quality," Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India, said in a statement.

The Korbu series comes in two variants A3 and A4. It utilises a four-stage filtration system that is said to capture micro-dust, odours, harmful airborne substances and reduces up to 99.99 per cent of bacteria.

The Aspen series offers two variants Well A7 and Well A5. These portable variants can be floor-standing or wall mounted with a choice of fabric covers to suit various interior design styles.

Meanwhile, the Himalaya series comes in a single variant A9 406 that features the 'PureSense' function which constantly measures air quality and adjusts the air purification rate.

"It facilitates a better night's sleep, as the sleep mode feature makes this purifier virtually silent," the company claimed.

Currently, the Indian air purifier market is dominated by companies like Dyson, Samsung, Phillips and Xiaomi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor