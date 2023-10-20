Gaganyaan Mission: All you need to know about India's first ever human space flight

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission which is a key part of its ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, between 7 am and 9 am on October 21, 2023 at Sriharikota. The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of ISRO's human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian sea waters. The government of India ha allocated a total budget of Rs 9023 crore towards achieving the objectives of Gaganyaan mission.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which built crucial equipment required for Chandrayaan is also working alongside the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its missions Aditya -L1 and Gaganyaan. The Mumbai headquartered multinational that contributed to the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan Mission manufactured booster segments, head end and middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 meters at L&T’s Facility in Powai. The company also manufactured ground and flight umbilical plates, deck panels, and hardware systems for the mission. The Gaganyaan mission marks a historic achievement for India’s space exploration efforts, demonstrating the nation’s growing capabilities and ambitions in human spaceflight. Some of the other companies involved include the likes of Pushpak Aerospace and Defence, KCP Infra Limited, and Tata Elxsi

