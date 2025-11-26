GBU’s second convocation: Gujarat Minister stresses human-centric research and patent innovation

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 Gandhinagar witnessed an important academic milestone as Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) held its second convocation ceremony under the chairmanship of Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

A total of 94 MSc Biotechnology students received their degrees, while five were awarded gold medals for academic excellence.

Addressing students, Minister Modhwadia underscored the growing relevance of biotechnology in shaping solutions for the well-being of all living beings.

“Patents and research that serve the welfare of life and humanity are the need of the hour,” he said. “At the centre of every true innovation must be the intention to improve life. Only then does education gain its full meaning.”

He said that GBU, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is strengthening biotechnology not merely as a sector but as a foundational pillar for India’s ambitions under Viksit Bharat @2047.

“Every new institution carries the burden of expectations and comparisons. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership, GBU has overcome these challenges and set new benchmarks in quality and innovation,” he added.

Calling on students to take science beyond laboratories, he urged them to translate knowledge into real-world impact across coastlines, farmlands, rural communities and industries.

He also suggested developing four satellite centres focused on coastal, agro-food, industrial and dryland biotechnology.

GBU Chairperson Dilip Shanghvi described the university as a “bold and visionary academic experiment built on research, industry relevance and unwavering values.”

In just three years, GBU has secured nearly 70 external research grants, a testament to its rising scientific stature, he said.

Advising students, he remarked, “Results can take time. Do not abandon effort. Keep your values, honesty and scientific integrity intact.”

Science and Technology Secretary P. Bharathi highlighted the university’s alignment with the state’s scientific vision.

GBU has admitted the highest number of GAT-B qualifiers from a single campus in India, she noted, adding that its diverse student base and globally experienced faculty strengthen its academic ecosystem.

“Science that protects the health of the motherland is the truest form of worship,” she said.

GBU Director Dr Subir Majumdar said the university has quickly emerged as a leading centre for biotechnology education and research. With over 70 competitive projects worth nearly Rs 40 crore and collaborations with global institutions, including the University of Edinburgh, GBU is preparing a highly skilled workforce for the future.

He commended students for national fellowships, awards and strong placements, reaffirming the university’s commitment to driving translational research and industry partnerships as part of the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

Industry representative Sudhir Vaid emphasised biotechnology’s transformative potential across food security, materials, energy and healthcare.

“You came here with questions. Today, you leave with the ability to ask better ones,” he told students, adding that values can often be more powerful than scientific tools.

Degrees were conferred upon 20 students in Medical Biotechnology, 20 in Industrial Biotechnology, 16 in Plant Biotechnology, 19 in Animal Biotechnology and 19 in Environmental Biotechnology.

