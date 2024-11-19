Global private equity firm TA makes strategic investment in India-based Vee Healthtek

Bengaluru, Nov 19 Global private equity firm TA Associates on Tuesday announced the completion of a strategic growth investment in Vee Healthtek, a provider of technology-enabled solutions and services for healthcare organisations.

This partnership will enable India and US-based Vee Healthtek to leverage TA’s global resources and extensive experience in the healthcare sector to enhance technology capabilities, expand offerings, and fuel client success, the company said in a statement.

Vee Healthtek’s end-to-end offerings combine proprietary technology with deep industry expertise to deliver tangible financial outcomes for its clients.

Its comprehensive suite of services includes revenue cycle management, health information management, business intelligence and analytics, risk adjustment, and claims management.

“TA will play a crucial role in the sompany’s expansion, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. I look forward to working closely with TA’s team to take Vee Healthtek’s impact on clients to the next level,” said Chocko Valliappa, Founder and Chairman of Vee Healthtek.

Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its ﬁve target industries – technology, healthcare, ﬁnancial services, consumer and business services.

The ﬁrm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals globally.

“Vee Healthtek has experienced rapid growth as the demand for secure, global, high-quality partners in revenue cycle management and adjacent services continues to accelerate,” said Aditya Sharma, Managing Director at TA.

Vee Healthtek has over 150 customers in the US, including six of the top 10 healthcare systems.

According to Matt Michaels, CEO of Vee Healthtek, TA brings rich experience in the healthcare services and technology domain.

“This investment underscores Vee Healthtek’s commitment to delivering high-impact results that significantly contribute to our clients’ success. Alongside TA, we look forward to developing and enhancing our tailored solutions that increase reimbursement, maximise efficiency, and drive productivity for healthcare organisations,” Michaels added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor