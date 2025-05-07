Google's iOS app gets AI-powered text simplification feature

Washington [US], May 7 : Google has introduced a new feature called Simplify in its iOS app, designed to help users better understand complex text online.

This feature uses Google's Gemini AI model to generate simpler versions of highlighted text without leaving the current web page, as per The Verge.

The Simplify feature can be accessed by highlighting any text on a website and tapping the Simplify icon from the menu options.

This feature is particularly useful for breaking down technical jargon, such as medical terms, into more digestible language.

For example, Simplify can explain terms like "emphysema" and "fibrosis" in a way that's easy to understand.

Google's testing showed that people found the simplified versions to be "significantly more helpful than the original complex text."

However, the company acknowledges that the study has limitations and emphasises the need for ongoing vigilance to monitor errors.

While the Simplify feature is currently available on the iOS Google app, the company hasn't announced plans for Android or desktop Chrome users.

According to Google spokesperson Jennifer Kutz, "we don't have anything to announce yet, but we're always looking to bring useful features to more of our products," as quoted by the Verge.

