Govt extends financial support to commercialise indigenous EV charger

New Delhi, Nov 27 The Department of Science and Technology has sanctioned financial support to a Himachal Pradesh-based firm to commercialise indigenously designed and manufactured electric vehicle (EV) chargers, it was announced on Thursday.

The financial support to Electrowaves Electronics aims to reduce dependency on imported charging solutions and accelerate India’s transition to electric transportation, according to the statement.

The company has developed in‑house alternating current and direct current fast chargers and key components such as power modules, insulation monitoring devices and communication controllers, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

Its DC fast chargers operate in the 30–240 kilowatt range, and the technology stack includes 15 kilowatt (kW) and 30 kW power converter modules that support 100–1,000 volts direct current output and 100 ampere maximum current.

The technology stack also contains a programmable logic controller (PLC) communication controller and an open charge point protocol communication controller, and a universal DC charge controller with a full human‑machine interface (HMI) design, the statement noted.

The company has also engineered AC Type-2 chargers suitable for both domestic and public charging use, broadening the availability of high-efficiency, India-made EV charging systems.

Technology Development Board's (TDB) support to the firm is expected to boost the domestic electric mobility ecosystem by scaling production of technologically competitive charging infrastructure, enhancing accessibility, and supporting India’s goal of net-zero emissions.

It also strengthens supply chains within the strategic energy and clean-tech sectors, supporting India’s global competitiveness in the EV landscape, the statement added.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said that such projects enhance energy security, reinforce sustainable industrial growth, and accelerate the nation’s transition toward clean mobility.

The statement also highlighted TDB’s continued commitment to enabling indigenous technology development, promoting Make in India, and building strong domestic capabilities in next-generation transportation systems.

