Govt seeks private sector investment to propel growth in critical minerals sector

New Delhi, Jan 8 Union Minister of Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged the private sector to invest in the critical minerals sectors to help the country achieve self-reliance in this crucial field.

Addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' on critical minerals at Vigyan Bhavan here, the minister highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector, describing them as one family working together to achieve annual targets and propel India towards becoming a developed nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Mines Satish Chandra Dubey underscored the importance of integrating modern technologies and industry expertise into research initiatives. He highlighted how these efforts would enhance operational efficiency and promote environmental sustainability, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

A key session at the Shivir focused on encouraging private sector participation by expanding access to geo-scientific data. The dialogue highlighted the importance of democratising this data to facilitate exploration activities and foster innovation. The Ministry aims to attract private investment and enhance the efficiency of mineral exploration through this initiative.

The second session centred on adopting a circular economy within the mining sector. Industry leaders and experts deliberated on sustainable practices to minimise waste, optimise resource use, and reduce the environmental impact of mining. The discussions reinforced the necessity of transitioning to eco-friendly models for long-term ecological balance and economic growth.

The event also explored strategies to develop a robust local ecosystem for mining equipment manufacturing. Participants emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to reduce dependency on imports and boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative. These efforts are expected to generate jobs, enhance technological advancements, and promote self-reliance in the mining sector.

During the event, Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Dubey launched the Annual Capacity Building Programme (ACBP) Training Calendar 2025, an initiative aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of Ministry of Mines officials and field offices. They also handed over administrative approval letters for 18 research and development projects under the Science and Technology Programme, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and research in the mining sector.

As part of its commitment to boosting India’s mining sector, a session on how to increase mineral production and accelerate the operationalization of mineral blocks took place. During the discussions, special focus was placed on simplifying regulatory processes, enhancing exploration capabilities, and leveraging advanced technologies to unlock the full potential of India’s mineral resources.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has increased the number of its exploration projects for critical and strategic minerals from 118 in 2021-22 to 196 in 2024-25 given their importance for crucial industries such as Lithium-Ion batteries, semiconductor technology, and computing.

Currently, the extraction of these minerals is dominated by a few countries such as China which makes the supply chain vulnerable to geopolitical uncertainties.

India is viewed as part of the alternative supply chain that needs to be developed to break China’s dominance in this crucial segment. India, at present, relies mainly on imports to meet its demand. It is also exploring opportunities for mining abroad.

