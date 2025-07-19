HDFC Bank clocks 13 pc sequential drop in Q1 net profit, announces Rs 5 special dividend

New Delhi, July 19 HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 13 per cent sequential drop in net profit (unaudited consolidated) for Q1 FY26 at 16,257.91 crore, down from Rs 18,834.88 crore in the previous quarter that ended on March 31.

On the year-on-year basis, India’s largest private lending bank registered a marginal dip of 1.3 per cent in net profit from 16,474.85 crore it clocked in Q1 FY25 (after accounting for minority interest).

The bank earned an interest income of Rs 77,470 crore, which was up 6 per cent from Rs 73,033 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. HDFC Bank's interest expenses reached Rs 46,032.23 crore during the review period, compared to Rs 43,196 crore in the previous year, marking a rise of 6.6 per cent.

According to the exchange filing, the net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, increased by 5.4 per cent to Rs 31,439 crore, up from Rs 29,839 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

HDFC Bank announced issuance of first-ever bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 which means one equity share for every 1 fully paid-up equity share, each held by the members of the bank as on the record date of August 27.

The bank also announced a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY 2025-26. “The Special Interim Divided shall be paid to the eligible Members on Monday, August 11, 2025,” the HDFC bank said in its stock exchange filing.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 1.40 per cent, while the net NPA ratio was 0.47 per cent as of June 30, both slightly higher than the year-ago levels.

The bank gained from the recent IPO of its subsidiary HDB Financial Services, booking a pre-tax gain of Rs 9,128 crore from the offer for sale of shares.

