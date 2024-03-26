How precision cardiology with personalised care help India tackle CVD burden

New Delhi, March 26 Precision cardiology, which integrates genetics and data science, can offer personalised treatment and help India fight the significant burden of cardiovascular disease, said health experts on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization states that cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for 27 per cent of total deaths in India every year, and 45 per cent of deaths occur in the 40-69 year age group.

“The incidence of heart disease is escalating rapidly due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, tobacco use, excessive alcohol intake, and poor sleep patterns. These behaviours contribute to high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, and the development of diabetes,” Dr. Ziad Ali, Director Interventional & Structural Cardiology, St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center, Roslyn, New York, told IANS.

The doctor noted that although preventive steps can be taken, once the condition establishes itself, it necessitates proper management and intervention -- here comes the role of precision cardiology. Precision Cardiology integrates a person’s genetics, lifestyle, and environmental exposures to prevent, diagnose, and treat CVDs, the health experts explained.

“Precision cardiology is an emerging approach that integrates the latest advancements in molecular biology, genetics, and data science with traditional cardiology to deliver highly personalised care tailored to an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and other unique characteristics,” Dr. Ziad said.

“India faces unique challenges due to its high CVD burden combined with a diversity of socio-economic conditions and a large rural population. Precision cardiology can serve as a bridge in this gap by delivering customised care and incorporating advanced techniques that cater to the needs of the individual, despite these challenges,” he added.

In the individualised approach, interventional cardiologists use advanced imaging and functional techniques to assess the necessity, location, and nature of the intervention.

This majorly includes diagnostic tools like optical coherence tomography (OCT), and fractional flow reserve (FFR), which enable early detection of vulnerable plaque that's at risk of rupturing, the direct mechanism of heart attacks; and also guide the placement and optimisation of stents, to treat blockages before they lead to a heart attack.

These “technologies can flag at-risk patients of heart attacks years before they occur. They include incorporating AI into conventional investigations to predict disease patterns, genetic testing, identifications of inflammatory biomarkers, telemedicine and remote monitoring,” Dr. Atul Mathur - Executive Director, Interventional Cardiology and Chief of Cath Lab, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, told IANS.

“Precision Cardiology also explains to us why different patients having the same disease respond differently to interventions. It can tackle the cardiac care challenges of the 21st century Indians through early risk assessment, personalised treatment plans and optimisation of resources,” he added.

