IIT Madras’ new road dust collector tech to create dust-free, clean cities

New Delhi, Nov 28 Even as cities and urban spaces are getting more polluted, a new technology developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) can help keep city streets clean and also eliminate harmful airborne dust.

The dust from the streets has been among the biggest contributors to air pollution in cities. Inhaling this dust, particularly fine particles called PM2.5, is known to lead to health problems ranging from asthma and cough to other lung diseases.

In India, road sweeping is mainly done by long broomsticks -- the job is not only labour-intensive but also exposes sweepers to dangerous dust.

While there are large machines available in the market, they tend to be costly and cannot easily venture into tight lanes or crowded places.

The innovative device is an easy-to-use, inexpensive walk-behind equipment that replaces the brooms and cleans roads more effectively and safely. It can help protect the health of the workers while also maintaining cleaner cities.

“Our goal was to develop a technology that improves air quality while also making the lives of manual sweepers safer and easier. This device is designed to make a real difference on the ground,” Prof. S. M. Shiva Nagendra, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, told IANS.

The RDC uses a unique cyclone separator system, which collects both fine and coarse dust, storing them in separate bins. Fine dust can even be reused for making products such as earthen pots. It also has a self-adjusting brush, so it works even on uneven and sloping roads.

A small battery-powered fan makes the device energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Its light and compact design makes it a perfect fit for narrow streets and busy, congested areas.

The new technology will improve public health by reducing dust pollution and lowering risks of respiratory diseases, and support sweepers by reducing their direct exposure to dust and easing physical strain at work.

It will also save money for cities because it is low-cost, durable, and easy to maintain, and protect the environment by reducing the amount of dust that gets stirred back into the air.

IIT Madras has transferred the innovation to Envitran Smart Systems to enable the commercialisation of the technology.

