India’s greatest potential lies in the growth of northeastern region: Minister

New Delhi, May 15 The greatest potential for India in the future is the growth of northeastern region, as the country advances towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has said.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event for the ‘Rising North East Investor Summit’ here, the minister said the event will “showcase our wonderful ‘Ashta Lakshmi’ – our eight states, which stand at the heart of the transformative growth that our country represents.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve, his commitment, his vision, is to ensure that the northeastern region becomes the pivot for the future growth and the future path of India as she advances towards her goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said the Union Minister.

Scindia said whether it is the 10 per cent of gross budgetary support (GBS) amounting to almost Rs one lakh crore a year that's been ploughed into the northeast or tax devolution, the northeast today — which was always considered the periphery of India prior to a decade ago — has become the centre of India's growth story.

“Northeast’s cultural tapestry, along with the reservoir of natural resources and the strategic geographical positioning, translated the region into the most powerful gateway in the world to Southeast Asia,” he added.

“The last 10 years of committed investment, the last 10 years of the Prime Minister's resolve on infrastructure, on health care, on education, on submarine cable, today has set the platform for that rise of the northeast into the economic power that it portends to be, not only for India, but for the world,” He noted.

The ‘Rising North East Investor Summit’ on May 23-24 is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as investment roadshows, ambassador meets, bilateral chamber meets, etc., to promote investment in the region.

The focus sectors of the summit include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing and allied sectors, textiles, handloom and handicrafts, healthcare; education and skill development; IT/ITeS; infrastructure and logistics; energy; and entertainment and sports.

