Jindal Global Business School produces 116 SCOPUS indexed research publications

New Delhi, July 7 Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) under O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has produced an impressive 116 SCOPUS indexed research publications from January to June 2022.

Used by the ranking and accreditation institutions, SCOPUS is the largest database of peer-reviewed literature in the world, managed by the prestigious Elsevier Publishing House.

During the same period, IIM Ahmedabad published 107, IIM Bangalore 82, IIM Calcutta 42, IIM Lucknow 118, and IIM Indore 89 SCOPUS-indexed research papers.

"It is a matter of great pride that Jindal Global Business School, within a short span of 6 months, has produced 116 SCOPUS indexed publications. I have no doubt that the intellectual contributions of the JGBS faculty members positively impact not only the world of business research but also engage meaningfully with the current social and environmental challenges," said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University.

"Jindal Global Business School has continuously grown its research output over the past few years, thereby maintaining its status as India's preeminent research-driven business school. This achievement exemplifies the intellectual prowess of the world-class JGBS faculty members and advances our mission of creating impactful intellectual contributions," said Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean of JGBS.

JGBS is also way ahead of many older private management institutes in India.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) published 52 SCOPUS-indexed papers, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon 93, Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad 54, International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi 30 and S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai 22.

The stellar number of 116 publications in the first half of 2022 comes at a time when academic in JGBS, and other educational institutions, have been balancing teaching and research commitments since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"Times have been tough over the last couple of years, including transitioning to a hybrid mode last semester. However, JGBS faculty members managed to publish over a century of papers in this period, which speak volume regarding their dedication and research acumen. This further goes on to exhibit the research-centric nature of JGBS, and the immense talent our faculties possess. I congratulate JGBS and my wonderful bunch of faculty colleagues for this amazing achievement," said Professor Anirban Ganguly, Vice Dean (Research), JGBS.

"The accomplishment of 116 publications in top-notch SCOPUS-indexed journals by the faculty members of JGBS sets a research benchmark for JGU. This is yet another excellent instance of JGBS inculcating the university's core value of focusing on outcomes and impact as well as academic freedom," added Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU.

More than 40 per cent of the research in SCOPUS was published in the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC) A level and above journals, 67 per cent in ABDC-ranked journals, and more than 50 per cent in Association of Business Schools (ABS)-ranked journals.

Additionally, the research papers encompass collaborations with 38 of the top 500 global universities as per the QS 2023 Ranking.

The achievement is the result of consciously evolved policies and practices at JGBS that have systematically prioritised faculty research by creating an enabling environment for topical and quality research.

