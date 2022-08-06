LG announces its Ultra Tab with Snapdragon 680

South Korean multinational conglomerate LG might be out of the smartphone business but it just released a new Android tablet in its home market.

According to GSM Arena, the LG Ultra Tab is an Android 12 tablet with a 10.35-inch IPS LCD, Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 27.1 Wh battery.

The IPS LCD packs a resolution of 2000 x 1200 px and a 5:3 aspect ratio with a 60Hz refresh rate. There are four speakers on the sides of the display and LG is also bringing Wacom stylus support. Users also get a 5MP selfie camera up front and an 8MP main cam with autofocus on the back.

The tablet comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable via the microSD slot. Like past LG devices, it's compliant with the US Army's MIL-STD 810G standard for durability.

The LG Ultra Tab comes in a single Charcoal Gray color and retails for KRW 426,000 (USD 327). Open sales in South Korea are underway though it remains to be seen if more markets will get the device, as per GSM Arena.

Back in April last year, LG officially announced its retreat from the smartphone business, followed by halting manufacturing activities at the end of May.

