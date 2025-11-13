Long Term Review of OnePlus Pad 3: Best tablet to replace your laptop?

New Delhi [India], November 13 : After testing multiple tablets and pads, I have realised one thing: they are not what I used to think they were. Nowadays, there is hardly any major difference between a solid tablet and a laptop.

Yes, you may not be able to get the best capabilities of a powerful laptop, but for day-to-day usage, tablets are making more sense. I tried spending a good amount of time with the OnePlus Pad 2 and liked it a lot. Now, they have the Pad 3.

After spending more than two months using this one as a replacement for my laptop, here is my take to help you understand if this one is for you, in case you are planning to buy one. Let's begin.

Display and Design:

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a larger display of 13.2-inch LCD (not OLED) with a sharp 3.4K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 144Hz. Though I would prefer a smaller screen for my tablet, this one is too good to resist. It's crystal clear and a delight to binge-watch your favourite content. Another benefit of having a larger screen is the ability to use two screens simultaneously, which, in my opinion, enhances productivity. And let's not forget the thickness of this Pad, which is just 5.97mm with just 675 grams in weight. On top of this, the flat-edged aluminium body feels quite premium. It still surprises me every time I hold this Pad. You have two colours to choose from: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. Both of them look really good.

Performance:

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and an Adreno 830 GPU, meaning there are no lags no matter what I do. The Pad 3 runs on Oxygen OS 15, which is based on Android 15 as of now, and this one too offers a seamless experience while I used it for my day-to-day tasks. I could even open three apps at the same time, enhancing my productivity. I did take some time to get used to this way of working, but now, I can't even imagine being productive without it. I can also pair my OnePlus phone in a second to relay apps, share content, and use mobile data without a hotspot, which I find really convenient as this Pad is Wi-Fi only. You can also pair non-OnePlus devices using the O+ Connect feature. Though it's not a deal-breaker, there is no dedicated desktop mode, which I feel limits its ability to truly become a laptop.

Battery performance is another feather in the cap, as the OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a 12,140 mAh battery that can easily last a day with heavy usage. I get around nine hours of screen time with work and media consumption. The fast charging of up to 80W also makes the charging quite breezy, where it takes around 90 minutes to fully charge the tablet from zero percent. There are two models available: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM for INR 47,999, and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM for INR 52,999. You also get all key AI features, like Circle to Search, AI Translation, AI Writer, and AI Notes, along with other key features, and in my experience, they all work quite seamlessly.

Gaming and Other Things:

I had no complaints with my gaming experience, as the OnePlus Pad 3 works exceptionally well with a steady frame rate, which is based on the upgraded Adreno GPU. I also noticed reduced latency via advanced AI capabilities. The vapor chamber with advanced graphite that offers slightly better heat management, especially during gaming sessions.

However, to fully enjoy the OnePlus Pad 3 as a replacement for a laptop for daily usage, you need the Smart Keyboard, which comes with a large trackpad and can connect via pogo pins or Bluetooth. The keyboard lacks backlighting, which I think should have been included. You can also opt for the Stylo 2 stylus, which works effortlessly and comes in really handy if you want to write or draw something. However, you have to buy the keyboard for INR 8,499 and the Stylo 2 for INR 5,499 separately. The magnetic back stand that comes with the keyboard doesn't have a strong magnetic hold, especially whenever I try to adjust the tablet. The typing is quite good and there is no problem using this keyboard.

The eight-speaker setup (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) is the best you can find in any tablet as of now. It really enhances the experience to another level, where you feel completely immersed while watching your favourite movies/shows or while playing your favourite games. It's too loud and yet maintains great quality audio. The rear 13MP and front 8MP cameras are good enough for basic video calls and images/videos, so don't expect too much from them.

In The End:

Can I recommend the OnePlus Pad 3? I wrote this review on the OnePlus Pad 3 and did not miss my laptop at all, so the simple answer is yes. If you have basic to medium usage and a budget of around INR 50K, then you should definitely consider the OnePlus Pad 3, as it offers one of the best screen, sound, battery, and overall experiences you can buy at this price point. This tablet can't replace my laptop completely, as I noticed some apps are still not fully optimised and also lack the full immersive modes found on desktops. However, there is no doubt in my mind that the OnePlus Pad 3 can be your daily companion if you have normal to medium usage.

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.

