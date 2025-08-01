Manufacturing to research, India playing key role in new foldable series: Samsung’s JB Park

New Delhi, Aug 1 From local manufacturing to research and development, India has a significant role in the development of the new foldable series, JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said on Friday.

According to him, the company engineers from the Bengaluru R&D facility have contributed significantly in the development of new Z Fold7 and the Z Flip7 devices.

“I am happy to share that these new phones are being manufactured at our Noida factory,” Park said.

“Our latest foldables represent the next leap in smartphone innovation. They are the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z series designs yet. They deliver cutting-edge performance and come with seamless Galaxy AI integration,” added Park.

The company received a record 210,000 pre-orders for its seventh generation foldables - Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy ZFlip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE – in just 48 hours in India - signalling rapid mainstreaming of the foldable form factor in the country.

The 'Made in India’ Galaxy Z Fold7 is surprisingly gaining significant traction from not only tier 3 markets, but also tier 4 and beyond, amid a resilient economy and rising aspirations across the country, the company informed.

Park said the new devices will “help us mainstream the foldables in India”.

“Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers the Ultra experience in the thinnest, lightest and most advanced Fold yet. Galaxy Z Flip7 packs flagship power, intelligence and personality into a compact and iconic form,” he mentioned.

On AI, he said that today, on-device AI is independent of being in the cloud or a third-party source.

“But tomorrow, I think it's more of how people are using the AI. Like in India, you have so many dialects that you need someone to interpret. Tomorrow, it will all be done simultaneously on the devices. So you don't have to memorise things. You don't have to have an opinion of a lawyer or doctor. You just can have a massive intelligence that's connected on your device to a cloud that can guide you to a better solution. I think that's how the technology will evolve,” said Park.

