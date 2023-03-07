Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders

San Francisco, March 7 Microsoft has introduced its new "Canary Channel" for Windows Insiders to support preview builds of platform changes.

"The new Canary Channel is going to be the place to preview platform changes that require longer-lead time before getting released to customers," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday.

Similar to the Dev Channel, some of the changes the company will try out in the Canary Channel might never ship, and others could roll out to future Windows releases "when they're ready".

"The builds released to the Canary Channel will have higher build numbers than the Dev, Beta, and Release Preview Channels starting with 25000 series builds," it added.

Insiders previously in the Dev Channel were already receiving these builds and to make sure that they continue to receive new updates, the company is moving these Insiders to the Canary Channel.

Insiders moved to the Canary Channel will receive notifications of the migration in the operating system (OS) and via email.

"The builds that will be flighted to the Canary Channel will be 'hot off the presses', flighting very soon after they are built, which means very little validation and documentation will be done before they are offered to Insiders," the company said.

