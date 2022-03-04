Motorola Moto G22 launched globally with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G22 in the European market. The smartphone comes packed with top-notch specifications at a budget price tag. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details related to the India launch of the Moto G22.The Motorola Moto G22 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is priced at €169.99, which roughly translates to around Rs 14,000. The device comes in three colour options Cosmic Black, Pearl White, and Iceberg Blue.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Moto G22 comes packed with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on three sides and a thicker bottom chin. Also Read - Moto G22 specs leaked, tipped to come with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card. The Moto G22 runs Android 12 operating system with a few Moto apps pre-installed. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which the company claims can last more than a working day on a single charge. There’s no mention of fast charging. It includes a USB Type-C port support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the camera front, the Moto G20 includes a quad rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and two 2-megapixel image sensors. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 16-megapixel image sensor inside a hole-punch. In terms of specifications, the Moto G20 includes a 6.5-inch display with IPS LCD panel, Unisoc T700 SoC, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, a single 13-megapixel image sensor, a 5000mAh battery and more. The budget phone is not yet available in India.

