Netflix is likely exploring live streaming feature

San Francisco, May 15 Video streaming platform Netflix is reportedly planning to live stream its upcoming slate of unscripted shows and comedy specials.

According to Deadline, Netflix plans to roll out the capability, which it confirmed was in the early stages of development, for its swathe of unscripted shows and stand-up specials.

It would mean that Netflix would be able to use it for live voting for competition series and talent contests such as its upcoming dance competition series Dance 100 from The Circle producer Studio Lambert, the report said.

There is no timeline and sources caution that it's early days for the live roll out, but a small group within Netflix is in the preliminary stages of developing the product.

A recent report said that due to slow growth and a diminishing global user base, Netflix has fast-forwarded its plans to bring ads right into its TV shows and movies.

The streaming platform has shifted its plans to infuse advertisements into its content by the end of this year.

