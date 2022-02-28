Nokia announces its PureBook Pro laptop with 15, 17-inch variants

Finnish multinational company Nokia has announced its PureBook Pro laptop that comes in two screen sizes, 17.3" and 15.6".

However, according to GSM Arena, it's worth noting that the notebook is made by a French startup called OFF Global and has a licensing agreement with Nokia to distribute the device in 22 countries worldwide.

The device sports an aluminum top cover, rounded edges, big trackpad and backlit keyboard.

Both options come with Full HD IPS panels with up to 250 nits of brightness, but offer just one CPU option, Intel Core i3-1220P paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

The 17-inch flavor offers a 63Wh battery, while the smaller iteration carries a 57Wh pack. The former weighs a whopping 2.5kg, while the latter weighs in at more reasonable 1.7kg.

As far as connectivity goes, there's no difference between the 17 and 15-inch variants. In both cases, users get 2x USB-C 3.2, 1x USB-A 3.2 and 1x 3.5mm audio jack.

Users have the option to choose between Blue, Gray, Silver and Red colors. Prices and availability dates are yet to be disclosed but judging by the specs sheet, it will be positioned in the lower to mid-range segment, as per GSM Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

