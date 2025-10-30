Northeast's bio-potential holds promise for India's economic ascent: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 30 Northeast, blessed with rich biodiversity and unique agro-climatic conditions, can spur India's economic ascent, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

He was addressing the "Stakeholder-cum-Awareness Meet" and Distribution of Quality Planting Materials under the CSIR–Aroma Mission and CSIR-Floriculture Mission here, organised by CSIR-NEIST.

“Science-led interventions are playing a transformative role in uplifting rural livelihoods and driving sustainable economic growth across the Northeastern region,” said Singh, in his inaugural address.

The MoS emphasised that the Northeast holds immense potential to emerge as a hub for high-value plant-based industries.

He added that the government is committed to transforming the region into an “agro-entrepreneurial hub” by integrating modern scientific tools with traditional farming practices.

Referring to the success of the ‘Purple Revolution’ in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh urged farmers and entrepreneurs in Mizoram and other Northeastern states to emulate this model for cultivating aromatic crops like lavender, citronella, lemongrass, and patchouli, which have demonstrated high market demand and income potential.

“The Purple Revolution has shown how science, when blended with local potential, can create new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship. The same success can be replicated in the Northeast to make it a centre of India’s aroma and floriculture economy,” the Minister said.

He commended CSIR-NEIST’s efforts in empowering farmers, entrepreneurs, and youth through the cultivation of medicinal, aromatic, and floricultural crops.

Singh added that initiatives under CSIR-Aroma Mission and CSIR-Floriculture Mission not only enhance farm income but also promote women empowerment, youth engagement, and rural industrialisation, thereby aligning with the government’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The CSIR-NEIST has been working extensively across the Northeast to promote the cultivation and processing of aromatic crops and high-value floriculture varieties.

The institute has created livelihood opportunities through integrated models combining aroma cultivation, floriculture, and apiculture, thereby improving income and productivity at the grassroots level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor