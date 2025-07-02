Obesity rate, alcohol and tobacco use behind rising cancer rate in Kerala: Experts

New Delhi, July 2 Obesity rate, and alcohol and tobacco use are the major reasons driving cancer rates in Kerala -- far above the national average, experts said on Wednesday.

A recent study presented by Prof Prashant Mathur, Director, ICMR-National Center for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, at the Kerala Cancer Conclave 2025, held last week, reveals alarming cancer trends in the state -- reporting an average of 88,460 cases annually.

“Reducing cancer burden requires a combination of general non-communicable disease risk reduction strategies and cancer-specific interventions,” Mathur told IANS.

While the national average stands at 105 per lakh population in men and 103 per lakh population in women, Kerala reported an incidence of 243 per lakh population in men and 219 per lakh population in women.

Kerala's contribution is significant at nearly 5.7 per cent of India's total cancer burden.

“High obesity rate (37 per cent of the population aged 15-49 are obese), increased alcohol consumption (12.4 per cent of men), use of tobacco (17 per cent men) are the major contributors of the rising cancer rate in Kerala,” Dr. Mohanan Nair, a Kochi-based Oncologist, told IANS.

Other factors include demographic changes, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and the environment for the rising cancer burden in Kerala.

High diabetes prevalence and metabolic syndromes are also associated with a higher risk of developing breast, liver, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers, the experts said.

“Lifestyle changes such as quitting tobacco use and alcohol intake, increasing physical activity, and adopting a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and pollution reduction (air, water, and soil) can significantly lower the risk of several cancers,” Mathur told IANS.

The scientist also urged for targeted measures like HPV vaccination for adolescents and regular screening for oral, cervical, breast, and colorectal cancers that can help in early detection and prevention.

Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener, Research Cell, Kerala State IMA stressed “the need for increasing screening programmes, which can uncover previously unnoticed cancers”.

“When diagnostic access improves, more hidden cases are detected and reported,” he told IANS.

