Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference aims to boost AI ecosystem, foster innovation

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Rajasthan 'Regional AI Impact Conference 2026' on January 6 will feature key announcements and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), aimed at strengthening the state’s AI ecosystem, fostering innovation, and accelerating the adoption of AI across priority sectors, it was announced on Sunday.

As part of the country's build-up to the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 will be held in Jaipur.

The conference will serve as a key regional platform to explore how Artificial Intelligence can drive governance reform, economic growth, innovation, and inclusive development, said IT Ministry.

It will witness the participation of senior leadership, including IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and IT; Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and Rajyavardhan Rathore, Cabinet Minister for IT & Communication, Government of Rajasthan, among others.

The agenda will include high-level sessions on AI for Public Service Delivery and Governance, Ethical and Responsible AI, AI and the Future of Employment and Skills, and the emergence of Rajasthan’s AI startup and innovation ecosystem.

Discussions will also examine advanced applications such as Digital Twins and AI-led infrastructure planning, and strategic questions around whether AI can enable India to leapfrog from an outsourcing-led model to world-class intellectual property creation.

In addition, experts will share perspectives on Global AI, National AI and Regional AI strategies, with a dedicated academic and research lens brought in by IIT Jodhpur, highlighting the role of institutions in shaping locally grounded yet globally relevant AI solutions, said the IT Ministry.

Meanwhile, IndiaAI, in collaboration with the Government of Assam, and IIT Guwahati, will convene the Human Capital Working Group Meeting on January 5-6, 2026 at IIT Guwahati campus.

Anchored in the objective of treating AI as a public utility, the Working Group Meeting will focus on designing inclusive, scalable, and responsible approaches to AI-led workforce transition.

Deliberations will place particular emphasis on education reform, gender-responsive AI strategies, and domain-specific augmentation of human capabilities, ensuring that AI adoption strengthens human potential rather than displacing it.

