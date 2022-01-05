Realme 9i specs, renders leak
The specs and renders of the upcoming Realme 9i have leaked ahead of its January 10 announcement.
GSM Arena obtained some new renders depicting it has surfaced, along with a spec list.
As per the outlet, the Realme 9i is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
The gadget will have a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor- for the rear camera. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP snapper on the front, in the left-aligned hole-punch cutout in the display.
The Realme 9i allegedly measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190g. The build is entirely plastic, and the phone will be offered in two colours-- blue and black.
