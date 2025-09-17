SAIL steel drives railway connectivity in northeast with Bairabi-Sairang project

New Delhi, Sep 17 Government-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied 15,000 metric tons of high-quality steel products for the 51-km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram, according to a statement by the Maharatna company on Wednesday.

SAIL has supplied approximately 10,000 metric tons of high-grade R-260 Prime rails from its flagship Bhilai Steel Plant. Additionally, it supplied approximately 5,000 metric tons of other essential steel products, including plates, TMT and structural steel, from its Bokaro, Rourkela, Bhilai, Durgapur and Burnpur steel plants, the statement said.

The Bairabi-Sairang project, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, is a testament to India’s commitment to boosting the country’s connectivity with every region. This comprehensive supply underscores SAIL's position as a reliable partner in nation-building, providing the strength and quality needed for critical infrastructure, the public sector steel giant said.

SAIL continues to play a vital role in the development of the northeast by supplying steel for key sectors such as infrastructure, railways, power, hydroelectric projects, and border connectivity. Its contribution to the Bairabi–Sairang Railway Project further reinforces SAIL’s enduring legacy in powering India’s landmark infrastructure initiatives - including the Chenab Railway Bridge, the Jiribam–Tupul–Imphal Broad Gauge Project, the Atal Tunnel, the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, and the Dhola Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges, among others, the statement added.

SAIL has also kept up its partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the country’s advanced frontline warships INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were inducted into the Indian Navy last month.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony at Visakhapatnam in which the two frigates were commissioned.

SAIL played a crucial role in building these two advanced frigates for the Indian Navy. Partnering with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), it supplied essential critical-grade hot-rolled sheets and plates from its Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela plants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor