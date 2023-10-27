Samsung leads India TV market for 5th straight year: Omdia data

New Delhi, Oct 27 Samsung has consolidated its leadership in the television business in India, extending its top ranking to the fifth straight year, according to new data from global market research firm Omdia.

Samsung ended 2022 with 21 per cent volume market share in India, according to Omdia data seen by IANS.

The South Korean electronics giant also increased its market share to 23 per cent in the first half of this year (H1 2023), the data showed.

As per Omdia, Samsung is also leading in the 55-inch and above premium TV segment, with its sales growing faster than the industry.

The company recently launched its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED TV range in India, with focus on seamless connectivity, advanced personalisation and ultimate gaming experience. The company also sells QLED and OLED models in the premium segment.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV, the latest addition to the company's lineup of high-end televisions, comes packed with cutting-edge features, making it ideal for gaming, watching movies, and streaming TV shows for the consumers.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, the TV is also perfect for gaming. Starting at a price of Rs 1,41,990, the Neo QLED 4K TVs come in 85, 75, 65, 55, and 50-inch sizes.

Samsung has a television manufacturing facility in Chennai, where the company products televisions for the India market as part of its ‘Make in India’ strategy.

