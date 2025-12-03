Snooping not possible with Sanchar Saathi app: Scindia

New Delhi, Dec 3 Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday firmly rejected allegations that the government-backed Sanchar Saathi app could be used for snooping on citizens.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said the app has no surveillance capability and will not be activated unless a user decides to register.

“Snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi safety app,” he said in Parliament.

Repeating his assurance in Hindi, he added, “Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga.”

The minister stressed that the app has been designed only to protect users, not monitor them.

His remarks come at a time when the app has triggered a political debate, after the government directed smartphone manufacturers last week to pre-install Sanchar Saathi on all new devices.

Several opposition leaders have raised concerns about privacy and the possibility of government intrusion into personal data.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on the matter.

Addressing these concerns, Scindia clarified that simply having the app on a phone does not mean it is active.

“Just because the app is there does not mean it will be activated, it’s up to us. People have the right not to use it,” he told the House.

He repeated that activation is entirely voluntary and requires user registration. “If you register it, it will remain active. If you don’t register it, it will remain inactive,” he said.

Scindia highlighted that the main purpose of Sanchar Saathi is to safeguard people from telecom fraud, fake mobile connections and phone theft.

He said the app empowers users by allowing them to check fraudulent IMEI numbers, report suspicious mobile connections and trace lost or stolen phones.

According to the minister, the app has already helped authorities disconnect millions of fake mobile connections and recover several stolen devices.

Rejecting allegations of surveillance, Scindia said the app represents a step toward strengthening cybersecurity with public participation.

“This is a step towards public participation. In this, people should not object; people should welcome it,” he said, urging citizens to see the app as a tool for their own protection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor