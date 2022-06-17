Social media users should follow these rules, 'Alert from Modi government'

It would not be wrong to say that social media has become an important part of everyone's life. Every other smartphone user is using social media platforms. But, just as it is easy to create an account and express thoughts on a social media platform, it is also difficult to use it securely. New users often make many such mistakes. Which makes their personal information public and falls into the hands of cyber criminals. While, some users unknowingly make many mistakes. Which has a bad effect. To avoid this, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has laid down some important rules for safe use of social media from their official Twitter handle. Which are as follows.

Block your profile from Public Search. That means don't make any of your information public or give access to search engines.

After using the social media platform, log out of your profile.

Social media credentials are usernames and passwords.

Don't share them with anyone.

Never accept friend requests from strangers on social media platforms.

Do not share your home and office address and location on profile.

Do not open any suspicious links sent to you on the platform. Doing so could expose your credentials to cyber criminals and hack your account.

Set the Privacy settings of the social media platform you are using to High Level or Restricted level. So that your details cannot be made public and no one can stock up.

Before sharing photos, statuses on social media platforms, take care of every little thing. So that none of your personal information is accidentally passed on to other users.



