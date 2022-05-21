TVS Motor unveils new iQube electric scooter

Bengaluru, May 21 Two-and-three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has unveiled a new iQube electric scooter in three avatars that comes loaded with several interesting features.

With a starting price of Rs 98,564, the new TVS iQube series offers a choice of three variants iQube ST, TVS iQube S and TVS iQube in 11 colours and three charging options.

"The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience," Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said in a statement.

The new electric scooters offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7-inch TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger, vehicle health.

The top-of-the-line variant, TVS iQube ST is powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers best-in-class 140 km of on-road range per charge.

Meanwhile, iQube S variant comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge.

TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, 5" TFT with turn-by-turn navigation assist.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor