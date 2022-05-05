Twitter woos worried advertisers with premium video offerings

San Francisco, May 5 Amid Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover, Twitter has made a strong pitch to anxious advertisers with a slate on new premium video content.

At the premier digital content event called 'NewFronts', Twitter's Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette said that the investments in video and ads business would continue, reports TechCrunch.

"I hope that you see that we are going to continue to invest in the parts of our business that bring scroll-stopping content to the timeline," she told the audience late on Wednesday.

Advertisers are having nightmares as Musk's 'free speech' call can hamper their prospects on Twitter as their brand's name may appear alongside hate speech and abusive or dangerous content without moderation.

To allay their fears, Personette showcased Twitter's premium video offerings and also detailed the success of the ad programme.

"Twitter Amplify has been one of our fastest-growing products over this past year, proving that it's turnkey products like this that drive real results for you," she said.

"We're committed to growing our audience. We are committed to investing in our product innovation, and we are committing to increasing the velocity with which we ship products," Personette emphasised.

Despite the upcoming changes, Twitter had to convince advertisers that it has enough relevant and interesting content to retain them as partners.

Twitter said it will launch a pilot programme to bring real-time highlights about global events to the platform, allowing advertisers to promote and run pre-roll on live event pages with the highlights.

Earlier this week, Twitter acknowledged for the first time that its core advertising business could be at risk amid the takeover by Musk.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the micro-blogging platform said it is exposed to new risks related to its "business relationships, financial condition, operating results, cash flows and business," including "whether advertisers continue their spending on our platform."

If its reputation among advertisers declined, it may be less competitive, said the company.

